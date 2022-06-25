Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds will look to Albert Almora Jr. for continued success at the plate when they square off against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (340 total).

The Giants are sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Reds have scored 302 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Flores' home runs rank him 82nd in baseball, and he ranks 41st in RBI.

Pederson has hit 16 home runs with 38 runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.

Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-high batting average of .263.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .250 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs this season with 14 while driving in 36 runs.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Drury ranks 22nd in home runs and 50th in RBI.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.286) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.

Farmer is 161st in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Tommy Pham is slashing .249/.346/.422 this season for the Reds.

Joey Votto has 38 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 6/21/2022 Braves W 12-10 Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds - Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Home 6/21/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants - Away 6/26/2022 Giants - Away 6/28/2022 Cubs - Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home

