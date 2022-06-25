Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds will look to Albert Almora Jr. for continued success at the plate when they square off against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (340 total).
  • The Giants are sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Reds have scored 302 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • Flores' home runs rank him 82nd in baseball, and he ranks 41st in RBI.
  • Pederson has hit 16 home runs with 38 runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-high batting average of .263.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .250 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs this season with 14 while driving in 36 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Drury ranks 22nd in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.286) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.
  • Farmer is 161st in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Tommy Pham is slashing .249/.346/.422 this season for the Reds.
  • Joey Votto has 38 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

W 12-10

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

6/21/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

6/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-5

Home

6/24/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/28/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18307368 (2)
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
slime cup
entertainment

How to Watch Nickelodeon Slime Cup

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
USATSI_16066913
Auto Racing

How to Watch the Camping World SRX Series

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
USATSI_18230582
USFL

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

By Alex Barth7 minutes ago
USATSI_18565087
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
USATSI_18561799
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
imago1007560107h
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina37 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts after hitting a home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Minnesota Twins At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy