How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Wilmer Flores and Kyle Farmer will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (349 total).

The Giants are fourth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 304 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Giants Impact Players

Flores has a team-best 40 runs batted in.

Among all major league hitters, Flores ranks 88th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada has a club-leading .264 batting average.

Estrada is 128th in home runs and 94th in RBI so far this year.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .245.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs this season with 15 while driving in 37 runs.

Among all batters in MLB, Drury ranks 19th in home runs and 44th in RBI.

Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.282) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.

Farmer ranks 162nd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 40th in RBI.

Tommy Pham has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.342/.417.

Joey Votto is batting .208 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Braves W 12-10 Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 6/26/2022 Giants - Away 6/28/2022 Cubs - Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home 7/2/2022 Braves - Home

