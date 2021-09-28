How to Watch Reds at White Sox

The Reds and the White Sox meet with playoff implications on the line in the penultimate regular-season series for both teams.

The Reds and White Sox meet in Chicago for a two game series in which Cincinnati tries to keep its slim playoff odds alive.

The White Sox have already clinched the AL Central, while Cincinnati is 5.5 games back of the Cardinals for the last NL wild card.

How to Watch Reds vs. White Sox:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

These two clubs have a storied history between them, including the 1919 World Series, a best-of-nine series best known for the Black Sox Scandal. In much more recent history, these two split a two-game series in early May.

The Reds need to win out and St. Louis needs to lose out for Cincinnati to have a shot at a playoff berth. They are coming off a 13-1 win Monday against the Pirates.

The White Sox are coming off a high-scoring 8-7 win against the Tigers. This team has had a tough second half of the season but they still ran away with the AL Central.

Both Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez are back in the lineup with their loud bats so Chicago will look to surge into the postseason.

