September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds and the White Sox meet with playoff implications on the line in the penultimate regular-season series for both teams.
Author:

The Reds and White Sox meet in Chicago for a two game series in which Cincinnati tries to keep its slim playoff odds alive.

The White Sox have already clinched the AL Central, while Cincinnati is 5.5 games back of the Cardinals for the last NL wild card.

How to Watch Reds vs. White Sox:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the Reds vs. White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two clubs have a storied history between them, including the 1919 World Series, a best-of-nine series best known for the Black Sox Scandal. In much more recent history, these two split a two-game series in early May.

The Reds need to win out and St. Louis needs to lose out for Cincinnati to have a shot at a playoff berth. They are coming off a 13-1 win Monday against the Pirates.

The White Sox are coming off a high-scoring 8-7 win against the Tigers. This team has had a tough second half of the season but they still ran away with the AL Central. 

Both Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez are back in the lineup with their loud bats so Chicago will look to surge into the postseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
28
2021

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16841330
MLB

How to Watch Reds at White Sox

12 minutes ago
USATSI_16556730
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Sun

12 minutes ago
USATSI_16003767
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Astros

12 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

18 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) avoids the tackle attempt of Central Connecticut State Blue Devils safety Jahlil Brown (7) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Virginia vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

58 minutes ago
USATSI_16840898
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

1 hour ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch UMass at Yale in NCAA Men's Soccer

1 hour ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in NCAA Men's Soccer

1 hour ago
USATSI_15924963
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Flyers

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy