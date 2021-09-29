How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox

September 29, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago White Sox look to keep building momentum into the playoffs as they take on the Cincinnati Reds.
The Chicago White Sox proved to be too much for the Reds on Tuesday. Chicago got a 7-1 win thanks to four home runs. Starter Reynaldo López only gave up two hits in six innings, which was a season-best for the righty. 

They really only needed Luis Robert to fuel their offense and win the game after he hit two homers. This is the kind of momentum the Sox are looking for in the final push toward the playoffs after they clinched the AL Central last week. 

How to Watch: Reds vs. White Sox

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time:  7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sox first half was monumental in clinching the AL Central by going 54-35 and establishing an insurmountable lead over the rest of the mediocre division. They've have become a little more pedestrian in the second half though, with a 36-31 record. 

The Reds no longer have a chance of making the playoffs after a Cardinals win on Tuesday. First time All-Star Carlos Rodón will start the game for the Sox. He is 12-5  with a 2.47 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 127.2 innings. This start is important for Rodón, who has struggled with arm soreness. Getting a healthy Rodón start right before the playoffs will be a good barometer for how deep this rotation will be. The Reds start Sonny Gray, who is 7-8 with a 3.99 ERA. 

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
