How to Watch Reds vs. Pirates

September 14, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds will continue their push for a wild card Tuesday against the Pirates.
The surging Reds will face the slumping Pirates Tuesday night as Cincinnati continues to push for one of the National League's wild cards.

The Reds (75-69) enter Tuesday's game with 0.5-game lead on the Padres and Cardinals for the second wild card, while the Pirates (52-91) have the second-worst record in the NL ahead of only the Diamondbacks.

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can live stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Reds hopped the Padres in the wild-card race due to San Diego's 9-1 loss Monday to the Giants, who lead the NL. Against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati will look to rebound after dropping its last two games against St. Louis.

The Reds play the Dodgers, who have a 16.5-game lead for the first wild card, in their next series. Los Angeles is 7-3 in its last 10 games. 

In Tuesday's game, the Reds will start lefthander Wade Miley, who is having a career renaissance this season with Cincinnati. Miley threw a no-hitter back in May and has sustained that success with a 2.89 ERA over 155 innings.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the Reds have a chance to play October baseball for the first time since 2013.

