How to Watch Reds at Pirates

September 16, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Reds still fighting for their playoff lives, they will take on the Pirates in a big Thursday matchup.
Author:

The Reds are still in the thick of the race for the second wild card spot in the National League, but they're no longer in the driver's seat. After being inside the playoff picture for quite some time, they have now fallen out and will have to make up some ground in the coming days and weeks.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can live stream the Reds at Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into today's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati is 1 1/2 games behind the division rival St. Louis Cardinals for the second spot.

Over their last four games, the Reds have picked up four losses, including losing the first two games of this series against the lowly Pirates. Pittsburgh has taken the first two games by final scores of 6-5 and 5-4, respectively.

In yesterday's 5-4 win over the Reds, the Pirates were led by first baseman Colin Moran, who drove in two RBIs. For Cincinnati, shortstop Kyle Farmer hit his 14th home run of the year in the loss.

All of that being said, the Reds need to get back in the win column. They cannot afford to drop more games that they should be winning. If they can't turn things around soon, the wild card spot could slip out of reach. 

With a key matchup on the line, Cincinnati will turn to Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.73 ERA) on the mound. The Pirates will be starting Connor Overton (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Pirates

