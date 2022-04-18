How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds

Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will play on Monday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Shane Bieber and Dallas Keuchel the starting pitchers.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Guardians had the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
  • Last season the Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in baseball (717 total, 4.4 per game).
  • Last year the Guardians ranked 27th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox had a team batting average of .256 last season, which ranked fifth among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 796 total runs last season.
  • The White Sox were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .336.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez has a team-leading three home runs and has driven in 15 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Ramirez is seventh in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Owen Miller's .560 batting average paces his team.
  • Miller ranks 20th in homers in MLB and 20th in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan has two doubles, a triple and eight walks while hitting .385.
  • Myles Straw is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu finished with a .261 average last season, with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.
  • Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.
  • Josh Harrison finished last season with eight home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .279.
  • Yasmani Grandal collected 67 hits, posted an OBP of .420 and a .520 SLG.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

L 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants vs. Mets

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_16289690
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at Creighton

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after hitting a one run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Guardians

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Guillermo Brown

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer

Estoril Praia vs. SC Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
soccer fans
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Estoril vs. Braga

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy