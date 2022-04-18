How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will play on Monday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Shane Bieber and Dallas Keuchel the starting pitchers.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Guardians had the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
- Last season the Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in baseball (717 total, 4.4 per game).
- Last year the Guardians ranked 27th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox had a team batting average of .256 last season, which ranked fifth among MLB teams.
- The White Sox were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 796 total runs last season.
- The White Sox were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .336.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez has a team-leading three home runs and has driven in 15 runs.
- In all of baseball, Ramirez is seventh in home runs and first in RBI.
- Owen Miller's .560 batting average paces his team.
- Miller ranks 20th in homers in MLB and 20th in RBI.
- Steven Kwan has two doubles, a triple and eight walks while hitting .385.
- Myles Straw is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu finished with a .261 average last season, with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.
- Tim Anderson posted a .309 average with 17 homers and 61 RBI.
- Josh Harrison finished last season with eight home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .279.
- Yasmani Grandal collected 67 hits, posted an OBP of .420 and a .520 SLG.
Guardians and White Sox Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
L 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/23/2022
Yankees
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Mariners
W 6-4
Home
4/14/2022
Mariners
L 5-1
Home
4/15/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/16/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Rays
L 9-3
Home
4/18/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/19/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/20/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/21/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/22/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
-
Away
