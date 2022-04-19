How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Bieber and Dallas Keuchel are the scheduled starters when the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Guardians' .281 batting average leads the league.

The Guardians score the fifth-most runs in baseball (48 total, six per game).

The Guardians are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .354.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 38 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (three) and runs batted in (15).

In all of baseball, Ramirez ranks seventh in home runs and first in RBI.

Owen Miller has a club-high .560 batting average.

Miller ranks 21st in homers and 23rd in RBI so far this season.

Steven Kwan is hitting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.

Myles Straw is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Luis Robert leads Chicago with two home runs this season. He's batting .194 with three RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Robert ranks 21st in home runs and 127th in RBI.

Tim Anderson leads Chicago in batting with a .393 average.

Anderson ranks 66th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.

Jose Abreu is batting .212 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 4/13/2022 Reds W 7-3 Away 4/15/2022 Giants L 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 White Sox - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox - Home 4/21/2022 White Sox - Home 4/22/2022 Yankees - Away 4/23/2022 Yankees - Away 4/24/2022 Yankees - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners L 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/19/2022 Guardians - Away 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.