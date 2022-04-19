How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Shane Bieber and Dallas Keuchel are the scheduled starters when the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .281 batting average leads the league.
- The Guardians score the fifth-most runs in baseball (48 total, six per game).
- The Guardians are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .354.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 38 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (three) and runs batted in (15).
- In all of baseball, Ramirez ranks seventh in home runs and first in RBI.
- Owen Miller has a club-high .560 batting average.
- Miller ranks 21st in homers and 23rd in RBI so far this season.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- Myles Straw is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Luis Robert leads Chicago with two home runs this season. He's batting .194 with three RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Robert ranks 21st in home runs and 127th in RBI.
- Tim Anderson leads Chicago in batting with a .393 average.
- Anderson ranks 66th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.
- Jose Abreu is batting .212 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.
Guardians and White Sox Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
L 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/23/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/24/2022
Yankees
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Mariners
W 6-4
Home
4/14/2022
Mariners
L 5-1
Home
4/15/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/16/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Rays
L 9-3
Home
4/19/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/20/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/21/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/22/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
