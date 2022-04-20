How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Guardians' .281 batting average leads the league.

The Guardians are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 6.0 runs per game (48 total).

The Guardians are the top team in baseball this season with a .354 on-base percentage.

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .224 team batting average.

The White Sox rank 21st in the league with 38 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez paces the Guardians with three long balls and runs batted in, driving in 15.

In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks eighth in homers and first in RBI.

Owen Miller's .560 batting average paces his team.

Miller ranks 26th in homers and 30th in RBI in the majors.

Steven Kwan is batting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.

Myles Straw is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Luis Robert is batting .194 this season with a team-high two home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Robert ranks 26th in homers and 142nd in RBI.

Anderson is batting .393 to lead Chicago this season.

Anderson ranks 76th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.

Jose Abreu is batting .212 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 4/13/2022 Reds W 7-3 Away 4/15/2022 Giants L 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox - Home 4/21/2022 White Sox - Home 4/22/2022 Yankees - Away 4/23/2022 Yankees - Away 4/24/2022 Yankees - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Mariners W 6-4 Home 4/14/2022 Mariners L 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/20/2022 Guardians - Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away

