How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .281 batting average leads the league.
  • The Guardians are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 6.0 runs per game (48 total).
  • The Guardians are the top team in baseball this season with a .354 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .224 team batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 21st in the league with 38 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez paces the Guardians with three long balls and runs batted in, driving in 15.
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks eighth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Owen Miller's .560 batting average paces his team.
  • Miller ranks 26th in homers and 30th in RBI in the majors.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .385 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Luis Robert is batting .194 this season with a team-high two home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Robert ranks 26th in homers and 142nd in RBI.
  • Anderson is batting .393 to lead Chicago this season.
  • Anderson ranks 76th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Andrew Vaughn is slugging .652 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected six RBI.
  • Jose Abreu is batting .212 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Guardians and White Sox Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Mariners

W 6-4

Home

4/14/2022

Mariners

L 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18116567
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson41 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy