How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will play on Thursday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Jose Ramirez among those expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .209 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The White Sox are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (40 total).
  • The White Sox's .262 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
  • The Guardians' .276 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 61 total runs this season.
  • The Guardians have the best on-base percentage (.347) in baseball this year.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson is batting .375 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Luis Robert has shown his power as he paces his team with two home runs.
  • Robert is 30th in home runs and 157th in RBI among major league batters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn has two home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Abreu paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .216.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez is batting .447 with four home runs and 20 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally ranks first.
  • Myles Straw has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .429. He's slugging .415 on the year.
  • Overall, Straw is 190th in homers and 206th in RBI this year.
  • Steven Kwan is slashing .387/.524/.548 this season for the Guardians.
  • Oscar Mercado has eight hits and an OBP of .222 to go with a slugging percentage of .583 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 11-1

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

W 11-1

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

