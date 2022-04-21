How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will play on Thursday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Jose Ramirez among those expected to produce at the plate.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .209 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The White Sox are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (40 total).
- The White Sox's .262 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
- The Guardians' .276 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 61 total runs this season.
- The Guardians have the best on-base percentage (.347) in baseball this year.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson is batting .375 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Luis Robert has shown his power as he paces his team with two home runs.
- Robert is 30th in home runs and 157th in RBI among major league batters this season.
- Andrew Vaughn has two home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Abreu paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .216.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez is batting .447 with four home runs and 20 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally ranks first.
- Myles Straw has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .429. He's slugging .415 on the year.
- Overall, Straw is 190th in homers and 206th in RBI this year.
- Steven Kwan is slashing .387/.524/.548 this season for the Guardians.
- Oscar Mercado has eight hits and an OBP of .222 to go with a slugging percentage of .583 this season.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/16/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Rays
L 9-3
Home
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 11-1
Away
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 2-1
Away
4/21/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/22/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/26/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/27/2022
Royals
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Giants
L 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
W 11-1
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
W 2-1
Home
4/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/23/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/24/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/25/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/26/2022
Angels
-
Away
