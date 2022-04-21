How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will play on Thursday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Jose Ramirez among those expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox's .209 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (40 total).

The White Sox's .262 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.

The Guardians' .276 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 61 total runs this season.

The Guardians have the best on-base percentage (.347) in baseball this year.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson is batting .375 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.

Luis Robert has shown his power as he paces his team with two home runs.

Robert is 30th in home runs and 157th in RBI among major league batters this season.

Andrew Vaughn has two home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Abreu paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .216.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez is batting .447 with four home runs and 20 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally ranks first.

Myles Straw has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .429. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Overall, Straw is 190th in homers and 206th in RBI this year.

Steven Kwan is slashing .387/.524/.548 this season for the Guardians.

Oscar Mercado has eight hits and an OBP of .222 to go with a slugging percentage of .583 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/20/2022 Guardians L 11-1 Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians - Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Giants L 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox W 11-1 Home 4/20/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Home 4/21/2022 White Sox - Home 4/22/2022 Yankees - Away 4/23/2022 Yankees - Away 4/24/2022 Yankees - Away 4/25/2022 Angels - Away 4/26/2022 Angels - Away

