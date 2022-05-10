How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.219).

The White Sox have the No. 28 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (91 total runs).

The White Sox rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .276.

The Guardians' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Guardians have scored 137 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .315.

Anderson is 73rd in home runs and 142nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Robert is hitting .273 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Robert is 73rd in homers and 190th in RBI.

Jose Abreu is hitting .232 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Yasmani Grandal is hitting .162 with two doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .297.

Ramirez's home run total places him sixth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.

Steven Kwan is batting .311 to lead Cleveland this season.

Kwan ranks 193rd in home runs and 85th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Owen Miller is slashing .343/.422/.571 this season for the Guardians.

Josh Naylor has 22 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .613 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians L 12-9 Home 5/10/2022 Guardians - Home 5/11/2022 Guardians - Home 5/12/2022 Yankees - Home 5/13/2022 Yankees - Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home 5/15/2022 Yankees - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/9/2022 White Sox W 12-9 Away 5/10/2022 White Sox - Away 5/11/2022 White Sox - Away 5/13/2022 Twins - Away 5/14/2022 Twins - Away 5/15/2022 Twins - Away 5/17/2022 Reds - Home

Regional restrictions apply.