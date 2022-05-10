How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.219).
  • The White Sox have the No. 28 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (91 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .276.
  • The Guardians' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Guardians have scored 137 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .315.
  • Anderson is 73rd in home runs and 142nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Robert is hitting .273 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Robert is 73rd in homers and 190th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .232 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Yasmani Grandal is hitting .162 with two doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .297.
  • Ramirez's home run total places him sixth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .311 to lead Cleveland this season.
  • Kwan ranks 193rd in home runs and 85th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Owen Miller is slashing .343/.422/.571 this season for the Guardians.
  • Josh Naylor has 22 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .613 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/11/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/9/2022

White Sox

W 12-9

Away

5/10/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/13/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/17/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Sacramento State vs. Fresno State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth12 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
NEW MEXICO STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks down at the end of the second period of game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy