How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

May 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert will take on Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox's .222 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.

The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .277.

The Guardians rank second in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 138 total runs this season.

The Guardians are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .321.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .333.

In all of baseball, Anderson ranks 75th in homers and 104th in RBI.

Robert is batting .284 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Robert is 75th in home runs and 193rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Jose Abreu is hitting .222 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .217 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 29.

Ramirez ranks seventh in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Josh Naylor has 24 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .652 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Naylor ranks 32nd in homers and 10th in RBI.

Steven Kwan is slashing .299/.398/.429 this season for the Guardians.

Owen Miller leads Cleveland with a batting average of .338. He's also hit two home runs with 10 RBI.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians L 12-9 Home 5/10/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 5/11/2022 Guardians - Home 5/12/2022 Yankees - Home 5/13/2022 Yankees - Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home 5/15/2022 Yankees - Home 5/16/2022 Royals - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/9/2022 White Sox W 12-9 Away 5/10/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 5/11/2022 White Sox - Away 5/13/2022 Twins - Away 5/14/2022 Twins - Away 5/15/2022 Twins - Away 5/17/2022 Reds - Home 5/18/2022 Reds - Home

Regional restrictions apply.