How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert will take on Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Live Stream on fuboTV:
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .222 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.
- The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).
- The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .277.
- The Guardians rank second in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 138 total runs this season.
- The Guardians are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .321.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .333.
- In all of baseball, Anderson ranks 75th in homers and 104th in RBI.
- Robert is batting .284 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Robert is 75th in home runs and 193rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Jose Abreu is hitting .222 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Gavin Sheets is hitting .217 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 29.
- Ramirez ranks seventh in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Josh Naylor has 24 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .652 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Naylor ranks 32nd in homers and 10th in RBI.
- Steven Kwan is slashing .299/.398/.429 this season for the Guardians.
- Owen Miller leads Cleveland with a batting average of .338. He's also hit two home runs with 10 RBI.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/7/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
L 12-9
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
5/11/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/9/2022
White Sox
W 12-9
Away
5/10/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
5/11/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/13/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/14/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/17/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/18/2022
Reds
-
Home
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)