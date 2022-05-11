How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert will take on Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .222 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The White Sox are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .277.
  • The Guardians rank second in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
  • The Guardians are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 138 total runs this season.
  • The Guardians are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .321.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .333.
  • In all of baseball, Anderson ranks 75th in homers and 104th in RBI.
  • Robert is batting .284 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Robert is 75th in home runs and 193rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .222 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Gavin Sheets is hitting .217 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 29.
  • Ramirez ranks seventh in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Josh Naylor has 24 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .652 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Naylor ranks 32nd in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is slashing .299/.398/.429 this season for the Guardians.
  • Owen Miller leads Cleveland with a batting average of .338. He's also hit two home runs with 10 RBI.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

5/11/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/9/2022

White Sox

W 12-9

Away

5/10/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

5/11/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/13/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/14/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/17/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/18/2022

Reds

-

Home

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
