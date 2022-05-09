Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox, on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox are 24th in the league with a .222 batting average.
- The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (82 total).
- The White Sox's .275 on-base percentage is the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Guardians have scored 125 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.
- Anderson is 71st in homers and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Abreu is hitting .247 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Abreu is 71st in home runs and 98th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Luis Robert is batting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Yasmani Grandal is batting .171 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez is batting .309 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 29 RBI.
- Ramirez's home run total places him sixth in the majors, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Owen Miller has 23 hits and an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .609 this season.
- Miller is 116th in home runs and 112th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a .319 batting average.
- Myles Straw has 26 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/4/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
5/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/7/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/11/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Padres
W 6-5
Home
5/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/11/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/13/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/14/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
