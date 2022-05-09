May 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Leury Garcia (28) celebrates with shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox, on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox are 24th in the league with a .222 batting average.

The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (82 total).

The White Sox's .275 on-base percentage is the second-worst in the league.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored 125 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.

Anderson is 71st in homers and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Abreu is hitting .247 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Abreu is 71st in home runs and 98th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Luis Robert is batting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Yasmani Grandal is batting .171 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez is batting .309 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 29 RBI.

Ramirez's home run total places him sixth in the majors, and he ranks first in RBI.

Owen Miller has 23 hits and an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .609 this season.

Miller is 116th in home runs and 112th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a .319 batting average.

Myles Straw has 26 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians - Home 5/10/2022 Guardians - Home 5/11/2022 Guardians - Home 5/12/2022 Yankees - Home 5/13/2022 Yankees - Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Padres W 6-5 Home 5/5/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays W 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/9/2022 White Sox - Away 5/10/2022 White Sox - Away 5/11/2022 White Sox - Away 5/13/2022 Twins - Away 5/14/2022 Twins - Away 5/15/2022 Twins - Away

