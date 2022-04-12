Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Votto and Jose Ramirez will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX

Reds vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Reds' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.

Last season the Reds scored the ninth-most runs in baseball (786 total, 4.9 per game).

Last year the Reds ranked seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Guardians ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Guardians scored 717 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 18th in MLB.

The Guardians had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.

Reds Impact Players

Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.

Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 21 homers and 69 RBI.

Tommy Pham finished last season with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .229.

Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez slugged 36 home runs and collected 103 RBI last season while batting .266.

Myles Straw hit .271 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .348.

Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.

Franmil Reyes collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .324 and a .522 SLG.

Reds and Guardians Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/8/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 4/9/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 4/10/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/12/2022 Guardians - Home 4/13/2022 Guardians - Home 4/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/16/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/17/2022 Dodgers - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 4/9/2022 Royals L 1-0 Away 4/10/2022 Royals W 17-3 Away 4/11/2022 Royals W 10-7 Away 4/12/2022 Reds - Away 4/13/2022 Reds - Away 4/15/2022 Giants - Home 4/16/2022 Giants - Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/18/2022 White Sox - Home

