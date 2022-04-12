Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Votto and Jose Ramirez will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Reds vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Reds' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
  • Last season the Reds scored the ninth-most runs in baseball (786 total, 4.9 per game).
  • Last year the Reds ranked seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Guardians scored 717 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.

Reds Impact Players

  • Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 21 homers and 69 RBI.
  • Tommy Pham finished last season with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .229.
  • Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez slugged 36 home runs and collected 103 RBI last season while batting .266.
  • Myles Straw hit .271 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .348.
  • Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Franmil Reyes collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .324 and a .522 SLG.

Reds and Guardians Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/8/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

4/9/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/12/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/16/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

4/9/2022

Royals

L 1-0

Away

4/10/2022

Royals

W 17-3

Away

4/11/2022

Royals

W 10-7

Away

4/12/2022

Reds

-

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Air Force

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
IOWA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
CUBS
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs49 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his two-run home run off of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) with his teammates during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs51 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy