Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Joey Votto and Jose Ramirez will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Reds vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Reds' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
- Last season the Reds scored the ninth-most runs in baseball (786 total, 4.9 per game).
- Last year the Reds ranked seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Guardians scored 717 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.
Reds Impact Players
- Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 21 homers and 69 RBI.
- Tommy Pham finished last season with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .229.
- Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez slugged 36 home runs and collected 103 RBI last season while batting .266.
- Myles Straw hit .271 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .348.
- Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
- Franmil Reyes collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .324 and a .522 SLG.
Reds and Guardians Schedules
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/8/2022
Braves
L 7-6
Away
4/9/2022
Braves
L 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/12/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/16/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Away
4/9/2022
Royals
L 1-0
Away
4/10/2022
Royals
W 17-3
Away
4/11/2022
Royals
W 10-7
Away
4/12/2022
Reds
-
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
-
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
12
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)