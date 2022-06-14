How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by second baseman Brendan Rodgers (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .250 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (260 total runs).
  • The Guardians rank 15th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 274 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (16), runs batted in (59) and has posted a team-high batting average of .297.
  • Including all major league batters, Ramirez is 18th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
  • Straw ranks 359th in home runs and 320th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Owen Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .266.
  • Andres Gimenez is hitting .303 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .291.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 14th in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .431 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 44th in homers and 50th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .256/.352/.388.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .263 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Guardians and Rockies Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Rangers

W 4-0

Home

6/9/2022

Athletics

W 8-4

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

L 10-5

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

L 9-0

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
