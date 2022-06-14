How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .250 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Guardians have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (260 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 15th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 274 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (16), runs batted in (59) and has posted a team-high batting average of .297.
- Including all major league batters, Ramirez is 18th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Myles Straw is hitting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
- Straw ranks 359th in home runs and 320th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Owen Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .266.
- Andres Gimenez is hitting .303 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .291.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 14th in homers and eighth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .431 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 44th in homers and 50th in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .256/.352/.388.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .263 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
Guardians and Rockies Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Rangers
W 4-0
Home
6/9/2022
Athletics
W 8-4
Home
6/10/2022
Athletics
W 3-2
Home
6/11/2022
Athletics
L 10-5
Home
6/12/2022
Athletics
W 6-3
Home
6/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/19/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/9/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
L 9-0
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
6/12/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
6/14/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/15/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/16/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
14
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)