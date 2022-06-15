How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Guardians rank 19th in runs scored with 264, 4.6 per game.
  • The Guardians rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Rockies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 277 (4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez paces the Guardians with 16 home runs and 62 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .300.
  • In all of baseball, Ramirez ranks sixth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Owen Miller is batting .264 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Miller ranks 170th in home runs in the majors and 63rd in RBI.
  • Myles Straw has nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks while hitting .217.
  • Josh Naylor has nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .277.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 43.
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks 16th in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Blackmon is batting .251 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 38th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 39th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 52 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Guardians and Rockies Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Athletics

W 8-4

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

L 10-5

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Padres

L 9-0

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
