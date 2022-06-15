How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Guardians have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).

The Guardians rank 19th in runs scored with 264, 4.6 per game.

The Guardians rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Rockies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 277 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez paces the Guardians with 16 home runs and 62 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .300.

In all of baseball, Ramirez ranks sixth in homers and first in RBI.

Owen Miller is batting .264 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Miller ranks 170th in home runs in the majors and 63rd in RBI.

Myles Straw has nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks while hitting .217.

Josh Naylor has nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .277.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 43.

In all of baseball, Cron ranks 16th in homers and eighth in RBI.

Blackmon is batting .251 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Blackmon ranks 38th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 39th in RBI.

Connor Joe has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Brendan Rodgers has 52 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Guardians and Rockies Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Athletics W 8-4 Home 6/10/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/11/2022 Athletics L 10-5 Home 6/12/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 6/14/2022 Rockies W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rockies - Away 6/16/2022 Rockies - Away 6/17/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/21/2022 Twins - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Padres L 9-0 Away 6/11/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/12/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/14/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Guardians - Home 6/16/2022 Guardians - Home 6/17/2022 Padres - Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home 6/19/2022 Padres - Home 6/21/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.