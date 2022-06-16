How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Triston McKenzie will start for the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Guardians' .252 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Guardians are the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (271 total).

The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Rockies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Rockies have scored 282 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 16 home runs and 62 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .312.

Of all hitters in the majors, Ramirez is seventh in homers and first in RBI.

Owen Miller has 16 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .263.

Miller is 173rd in homers and 58th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Josh Naylor is batting .276 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Andres Gimenez is batting .302 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .289.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total is 16th and his RBI tally is ninth.

Blackmon has 58 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Blackmon is currently 41st in homers and 42nd in RBI in the major leagues.

Connor Joe has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Brendan Rodgers has 53 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Guardians and Rockies Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/11/2022 Athletics L 10-5 Home 6/12/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 6/14/2022 Rockies W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rockies W 7-5 Away 6/16/2022 Rockies - Away 6/17/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/21/2022 Twins - Away 6/22/2022 Twins - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/12/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/14/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Guardians L 7-5 Home 6/16/2022 Guardians - Home 6/17/2022 Padres - Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home 6/19/2022 Padres - Home 6/21/2022 Marlins - Away 6/22/2022 Marlins - Away

