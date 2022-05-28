How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
  • The Guardians are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (184 total).
  • The Guardians' .307 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 122 total runs (2.8 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .284 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez paces the Guardians with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .292.
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks eighth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Myles Straw has nine doubles, a triple and 23 walks while hitting .240.
  • Straw is 329th in home runs and 300th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Owen Miller is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Cabrera leads Detroit in runs batted in with 18 while batting .300, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cabrera's home run total is 152nd and his RBI tally ranks 109th.
  • Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit in home runs with four while driving in 10 runs and slugging .294.
  • Schoop ranks 104th in homers and 222nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jeimer Candelario is slugging .320 this season, with a team-high four home runs. He's also collected 14 RBI.
  • Harold Castro has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .493 on the year.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Tigers

L 4-2

Home

5/23/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Away

5/24/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

5/25/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

5/26/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/29/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/30/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

5/23/2022

Twins

L 5-4

Away

5/24/2022

Twins

L 2-0

Away

5/25/2022

Twins

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Guardians

W 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/29/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

