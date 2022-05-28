How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Guardians have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

The Guardians are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (184 total).

The Guardians' .307 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 122 total runs (2.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .284 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez paces the Guardians with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .292.

In all of MLB, Ramirez ranks eighth in home runs and second in RBI.

Myles Straw has nine doubles, a triple and 23 walks while hitting .240.

Straw is 329th in home runs and 300th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Owen Miller is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Steven Kwan is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Cabrera leads Detroit in runs batted in with 18 while batting .300, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cabrera's home run total is 152nd and his RBI tally ranks 109th.

Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit in home runs with four while driving in 10 runs and slugging .294.

Schoop ranks 104th in homers and 222nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jeimer Candelario is slugging .320 this season, with a team-high four home runs. He's also collected 14 RBI.

Harold Castro has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .493 on the year.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Tigers L 4-2 Home 5/23/2022 Astros W 6-1 Away 5/24/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 5/25/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 5/26/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Tigers - Away 5/29/2022 Tigers - Away 5/30/2022 Royals - Home 5/31/2022 Royals - Home 6/1/2022 Royals - Home 6/3/2022 Orioles - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 5/23/2022 Twins L 5-4 Away 5/24/2022 Twins L 2-0 Away 5/25/2022 Twins W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Guardians W 4-3 Home 5/28/2022 Guardians - Home 5/29/2022 Guardians - Home 5/30/2022 Twins - Home 5/31/2022 Twins - Home 5/31/2022 Twins - Home 6/1/2022 Twins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.