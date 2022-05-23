How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 22nd in the league with a .231 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (180 total).
  • The Astros' .310 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians rank 15th in the league with 171 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 22nd.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected 26 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Tucker is 31st in home runs and 17th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .229 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has five doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .283.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez is batting .283 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 37 RBI.
  • Ramirez's home run total puts him 12th in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Owen Miller leads Cleveland in batting with a .294 average while slugging four homers and driving in 17 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Miller ranks 83rd in homers and 92nd in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is slashing .267/.373/.371 this season for the Guardians.
  • Myles Straw has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .319 on the year.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

L 5-1

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Twins

L 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Home

5/19/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

5/20/2022

Tigers

W 6-1

Home

5/22/2022

Tigers

L 4-2

Home

5/23/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/26/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/27/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/28/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) runs into Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (right) in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) exits the court after defeating the Boston Celtics during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Giants

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Beat Shazam
entertainment

How to Watch Beat Shazam Season 5 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Part Two

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics, Game Four

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy