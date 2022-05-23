How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Astros are 22nd in the league with a .231 batting average.

The Astros are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (180 total).

The Astros' .310 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Guardians rank 15th in the league with 171 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.

Of all batters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 22nd.

Kyle Tucker has collected 26 runs batted in to pace his team.

Tucker is 31st in home runs and 17th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Alex Bregman is batting .229 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks.

Jose Altuve has five doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .283.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez is batting .283 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 37 RBI.

Ramirez's home run total puts him 12th in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.

Owen Miller leads Cleveland in batting with a .294 average while slugging four homers and driving in 17 runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Miller ranks 83rd in homers and 92nd in RBI.

Steven Kwan is slashing .267/.373/.371 this season for the Guardians.

Myles Straw has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .319 on the year.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox L 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Home 5/20/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Home 5/21/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Rangers W 5-2 Home 5/23/2022 Guardians - Home 5/24/2022 Guardians - Home 5/25/2022 Guardians - Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away 5/28/2022 Mariners - Away 5/29/2022 Mariners - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Twins L 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Reds L 5-4 Home 5/19/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 5/20/2022 Tigers W 6-1 Home 5/22/2022 Tigers L 4-2 Home 5/23/2022 Astros - Away 5/24/2022 Astros - Away 5/25/2022 Astros - Away 5/26/2022 Tigers - Away 5/27/2022 Tigers - Away 5/28/2022 Tigers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.