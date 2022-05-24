How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.229).
- The Astros have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (181 total runs).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Guardians have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 177 (4.7 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
- Among all batters in MLB, Alvarez is second in home runs and 24th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Bregman ranks 44th in home runs and 24th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-best 26 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .282 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez is batting .287 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Cleveland hitters this season.
- Among all batters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks ninth and his RBI tally is first.
- Myles Straw has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .317 on the year.
- Straw is currently 325th in home runs and 290th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Owen Miller is slashing .283/.341/.496 this season for the Guardians.
- Steven Kwan is batting .266 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
Astros and Guardians Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Home
5/20/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-2
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Reds
L 5-4
Home
5/19/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
5/20/2022
Tigers
W 6-1
Home
5/22/2022
Tigers
L 4-2
Home
5/23/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Away
5/24/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/25/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/26/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/27/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/28/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/29/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.