How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.229).
  • The Astros have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (181 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Guardians have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 177 (4.7 per game).
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Alvarez is second in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 44th in home runs and 24th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-best 26 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .282 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez is batting .287 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Cleveland hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks ninth and his RBI tally is first.
  • Myles Straw has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .317 on the year.
  • Straw is currently 325th in home runs and 290th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Owen Miller is slashing .283/.341/.496 this season for the Guardians.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .266 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Reds

L 5-4

Home

5/19/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

5/20/2022

Tigers

W 6-1

Home

5/22/2022

Tigers

L 4-2

Home

5/23/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Away

5/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/26/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/27/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/28/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/29/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

