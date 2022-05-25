How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will meet Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 22nd in the league with a .230 batting average.
- The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (188 total).
- The Astros' .308 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 10th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
- The Guardians rank 17th in the league with 180 total runs scored this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
- Of all major league hitters, Alvarez ranks 76th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Kyle Tucker has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 29 runs batted in.
- Tucker is 26th in homers and 15th in RBI in the majors.
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .230.
- Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .289.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 43 and his batting average of .293 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total is sixth and his RBI tally ranks first.
- Straw has 36 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .322 this season.
- Straw is currently 325th in home runs and 293rd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Owen Miller has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.338/.487.
- Steven Kwan has 29 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .364 this season.
Astros and Guardians Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/20/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-2
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
L 6-1
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
W 7-3
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
5/20/2022
Tigers
W 6-1
Home
5/22/2022
Tigers
L 4-2
Home
5/23/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Away
5/24/2022
Astros
L 7-3
Away
5/25/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/26/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/27/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/28/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/29/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/30/2022
Royals
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)