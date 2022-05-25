How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will meet Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 22nd in the league with a .230 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (188 total).
  • The Astros' .308 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
  • The Guardians rank 10th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
  • The Guardians rank 17th in the league with 180 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has swatted a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Of all major league hitters, Alvarez ranks 76th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Kyle Tucker has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 29 runs batted in.
  • Tucker is 26th in homers and 15th in RBI in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .230.
  • Jose Altuve has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .289.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 43 and his batting average of .293 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total is sixth and his RBI tally ranks first.
  • Straw has 36 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .322 this season.
  • Straw is currently 325th in home runs and 293rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Owen Miller has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.338/.487.
  • Steven Kwan has 29 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-2

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

L 6-1

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

W 7-3

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

5/20/2022

Tigers

W 6-1

Home

5/22/2022

Tigers

L 4-2

Home

5/23/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Away

5/24/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

5/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/26/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/27/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/28/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/29/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/30/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions apply.

