How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
  • The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (316 total).
  • The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Guardians rank ninth in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
  • The Guardians rank 18th in the league with 277 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 17 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Betts ranks eighth in home runs and 21st in RBI.
  • Turner has 48 RBI while batting .304. Both team-highs.
  • Turner is 63rd in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .286 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 walks.
  • Will Smith is hitting .237 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in batting average (.310), home runs (16) and runs batted in (62) this season.
  • Ramirez ranks 10th in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Owen Miller is batting .263 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Miller ranks 180th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Andres Gimenez has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .309/.350/.515.
  • Josh Naylor has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .483 on the year.

Dodgers and Guardians Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Giants

L 3-2

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Away

6/14/2022

Angels

W 2-0

Home

6/15/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Home

6/18/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/19/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/21/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/22/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

W 7-5

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

W 4-2

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

W 2-1

Away

6/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
