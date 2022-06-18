How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (316 total).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Guardians rank ninth in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

The Guardians rank 18th in the league with 277 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 17 home runs.

In all of MLB, Betts ranks eighth in home runs and 21st in RBI.

Turner has 48 RBI while batting .304. Both team-highs.

Turner is 63rd in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .286 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 walks.

Will Smith is hitting .237 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in batting average (.310), home runs (16) and runs batted in (62) this season.

Ramirez ranks 10th in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Owen Miller is batting .263 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Miller ranks 180th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Andres Gimenez has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .309/.350/.515.

Josh Naylor has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .483 on the year.

Dodgers and Guardians Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Giants L 3-2 Away 6/12/2022 Giants L 2-0 Away 6/14/2022 Angels W 2-0 Home 6/15/2022 Angels W 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Home 6/18/2022 Guardians - Home 6/19/2022 Guardians - Home 6/21/2022 Reds - Away 6/22/2022 Reds - Away 6/23/2022 Reds - Away 6/24/2022 Braves - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 6/14/2022 Rockies W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rockies W 7-5 Away 6/16/2022 Rockies W 4-2 Away 6/17/2022 Dodgers W 2-1 Away 6/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/21/2022 Twins - Away 6/22/2022 Twins - Away 6/23/2022 Twins - Away 6/24/2022 Red Sox - Home

