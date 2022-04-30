How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians rank sixth in MLB with a .247 batting average.

The Guardians score the 10th-most runs in baseball (82 total, 4.3 per game).

The Guardians' .307 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.

The Athletics rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.

The Athletics have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 72 (3.8 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .275.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .347, and paces the Guardians in home runs, with six and runs batted in with 25.

Including all major league hitters, Ramirez is eighth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Myles Straw has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .268.

Straw ranks 245th in home runs in baseball and 238th in RBI.

Owen Miller is batting .409 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Steven Kwan is batting .341 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .219 this season with a team-high three home runs.

In all of MLB, Murphy is 34th in homers and 32nd in RBI.

Kemp is batting .254 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .270 this season.

Kemp ranks 245th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 281st in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .304 batting average.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (13) this season. He's batting .185 while slugging .370.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Yankees L 10-2 Away 4/25/2022 Angels L 3-0 Away 4/26/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/27/2022 Angels L 9-5 Away 4/28/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/29/2022 Athletics - Away 4/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/1/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Padres - Home 5/4/2022 Padres - Home 5/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home

