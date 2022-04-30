How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians rank sixth in MLB with a .247 batting average.
  • The Guardians score the 10th-most runs in baseball (82 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Guardians' .307 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Athletics rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.
  • The Athletics have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 72 (3.8 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .275.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .347, and paces the Guardians in home runs, with six and runs batted in with 25.
  • Including all major league hitters, Ramirez is eighth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Myles Straw has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .268.
  • Straw ranks 245th in home runs in baseball and 238th in RBI.
  • Owen Miller is batting .409 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .341 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .219 this season with a team-high three home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Murphy is 34th in homers and 32nd in RBI.
  • Kemp is batting .254 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .270 this season.
  • Kemp ranks 245th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 281st in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .304 batting average.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (13) this season. He's batting .185 while slugging .370.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Yankees

L 10-2

Away

4/25/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Away

4/26/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

4/27/2022

Angels

L 9-5

Away

4/28/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

4/29/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/4/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Rangers

L 8-1

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

L 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

p21727869_b_h8_ab
entertainment

How to Watch That Dirty Black Bag Series Premiere

By Iolanda Neto1 minute ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) battle for controls of the puck in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) backs down Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18171337
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy