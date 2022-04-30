How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics when the teams meet on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Guardians score the ninth-most runs in baseball (91 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Guardians are 13th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
- The Athletics have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 80 (4.0 per game).
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .360, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.
- Ramirez's home runs rank him first in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Myles Straw is hitting .289 with five doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Straw is 254th in home runs and 253rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Owen Miller is batting .404 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Steven Kwan has five doubles, a triple and nine walks while hitting .341.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .218.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy is 18th in homers and 14th in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .328 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Neuse ranks 144th in homers and 29th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Kemp is slashing .262/.355/.292 this season for the Athletics.
- Elvis Andrus has 13 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .312 this season.
Guardians and Athletics Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Angels
L 3-0
Away
4/26/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
4/27/2022
Angels
L 9-5
Away
4/28/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
4/29/2022
Athletics
W 9-8
Away
4/30/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/4/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Rangers
L 2-0
Home
4/24/2022
Rangers
W 2-0
Home
4/26/2022
Giants
L 8-2
Away
4/27/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
4/29/2022
Guardians
L 9-8
Home
4/30/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/1/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/3/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/4/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
30
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)