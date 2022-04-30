How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics when the teams meet on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Guardians score the ninth-most runs in baseball (91 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Guardians are 13th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
  • The Athletics have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 80 (4.0 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .360, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.
  • Ramirez's home runs rank him first in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .289 with five doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Straw is 254th in home runs and 253rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Owen Miller is batting .404 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Steven Kwan has five doubles, a triple and nine walks while hitting .341.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .218.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy is 18th in homers and 14th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .328 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Neuse ranks 144th in homers and 29th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Kemp is slashing .262/.355/.292 this season for the Athletics.
  • Elvis Andrus has 13 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Away

4/26/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

4/27/2022

Angels

L 9-5

Away

4/28/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

4/29/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Away

4/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/4/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Rangers

L 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

L 9-8

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

