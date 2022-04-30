How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics when the teams meet on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Guardians score the ninth-most runs in baseball (91 total, 4.6 per game).

The Guardians are 13th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.

The Athletics have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 80 (4.0 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .360, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.

Ramirez's home runs rank him first in baseball, and he ranks first in RBI.

Myles Straw is hitting .289 with five doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Straw is 254th in home runs and 253rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Owen Miller is batting .404 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Steven Kwan has five doubles, a triple and nine walks while hitting .341.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .218.

Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy is 18th in homers and 14th in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .328 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Neuse ranks 144th in homers and 29th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Kemp is slashing .262/.355/.292 this season for the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus has 13 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Angels L 3-0 Away 4/26/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/27/2022 Angels L 9-5 Away 4/28/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/29/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Away 4/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/1/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Padres - Home 5/4/2022 Padres - Home 5/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away

