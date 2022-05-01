How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

James Kaprielian will start for the Oakland Athletics aiming to slow down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .251 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (94 total runs).
  • The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics rank 19th in the league with 81 total runs scored this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .342, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.
  • Ramirez's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is first in RBI.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .291 with five doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
  • Straw is 257th in homers and 259th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Owen Miller is batting .400 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .354 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .328. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.
  • Neuse ranks 77th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .218 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.
  • Murphy is currently 21st in home runs and 15th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Tony Kemp has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.350/.290.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .324 on the year.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

4/27/2022

Angels

L 9-5

Away

4/28/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

4/29/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Away

4/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/4/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

L 9-8

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

L 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch SportsNet NY Without Cable

By Justin Carter8 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_18181941
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Giants

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1011666425h
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Irvine at Long Beach State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: NJ Shnow Tribe at Trenton BIC

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy