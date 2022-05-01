How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

James Kaprielian will start for the Oakland Athletics aiming to slow down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians' .251 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The Guardians have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (94 total runs).

The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 19th in the league with 81 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .342, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.

Ramirez's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is first in RBI.

Myles Straw is hitting .291 with five doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Straw is 257th in homers and 259th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Owen Miller is batting .400 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Steven Kwan is batting .354 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .328. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.

Neuse ranks 77th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Sean Murphy is batting .218 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.

Murphy is currently 21st in home runs and 15th in RBI in the major leagues.

Tony Kemp has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.350/.290.

Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .324 on the year.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/27/2022 Angels L 9-5 Away 4/28/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/29/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Away 4/30/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Padres - Home 5/4/2022 Padres - Home 5/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away

