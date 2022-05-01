How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
James Kaprielian will start for the Oakland Athletics aiming to slow down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .251 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Guardians have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (94 total runs).
- The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics rank 19th in the league with 81 total runs scored this season.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .342, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.
- Ramirez's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is first in RBI.
- Myles Straw is hitting .291 with five doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
- Straw is 257th in homers and 259th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Owen Miller is batting .400 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Steven Kwan is batting .354 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .328. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.
- Neuse ranks 77th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Sean Murphy is batting .218 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.
- Murphy is currently 21st in home runs and 15th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Tony Kemp has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.350/.290.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .324 on the year.
Guardians and Athletics Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
4/27/2022
Angels
L 9-5
Away
4/28/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
4/29/2022
Athletics
W 9-8
Away
4/30/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/4/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Rangers
W 2-0
Home
4/26/2022
Giants
L 8-2
Away
4/27/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
4/29/2022
Guardians
L 9-8
Home
4/30/2022
Guardians
L 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/3/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/4/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/7/2022
Twins
-
Away
