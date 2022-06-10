How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will take on the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Guardians are seventh in MLB with a .249 batting average.
- The Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (246 total).
- The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 191 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads the squad with a batting average of .289, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 55.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Ramirez is fifth in homers and first in RBI.
- Myles Straw is hitting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
- Straw is 363rd in homers and 315th in RBI so far this season.
- Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks while batting .309.
- Steven Kwan has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks while batting .271.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a batting average of .236. He's also hit three home runs with 11 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus' home run total is 203rd and his RBI tally is 259th.
- Kemp is batting .235 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .284 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Kemp ranks 306th in homers and 291st in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .211.
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with five while driving in 23 runs and slugging .361.
Guardians and Athletics Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Away
6/7/2022
Rangers
W 6-3
Home
6/7/2022
Rangers
L 6-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rangers
W 4-0
Home
6/9/2022
Athletics
W 8-4
Home
6/10/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/4/2022
Red Sox
L 8-0
Home
6/5/2022
Red Sox
L 5-2
Home
6/7/2022
Braves
L 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Braves
L 13-2
Away
6/9/2022
Guardians
L 8-4
Away
6/10/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/15/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
How To Watch
June
10
2022
Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
