How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will take on the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians are seventh in MLB with a .249 batting average.

The Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (246 total).

The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 191 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the squad with a batting average of .289, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 55.

Of all hitters in baseball, Ramirez is fifth in homers and first in RBI.

Myles Straw is hitting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.

Straw is 363rd in homers and 315th in RBI so far this season.

Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks while batting .309.

Steven Kwan has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks while batting .271.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a batting average of .236. He's also hit three home runs with 11 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus' home run total is 203rd and his RBI tally is 259th.

Kemp is batting .235 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .284 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Kemp ranks 306th in homers and 291st in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .211.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with five while driving in 23 runs and slugging .361.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 6/7/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Home 6/7/2022 Rangers L 6-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rangers W 4-0 Home 6/9/2022 Athletics W 8-4 Home 6/10/2022 Athletics - Home 6/11/2022 Athletics - Home 6/12/2022 Athletics - Home 6/14/2022 Rockies - Away 6/15/2022 Rockies - Away 6/16/2022 Rockies - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Red Sox L 8-0 Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox L 5-2 Home 6/7/2022 Braves L 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Braves L 13-2 Away 6/9/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 6/10/2022 Guardians - Away 6/11/2022 Guardians - Away 6/12/2022 Guardians - Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox - Away

