How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will take on the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians are seventh in MLB with a .249 batting average.
  • The Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (246 total).
  • The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 191 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .275.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the squad with a batting average of .289, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 55.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Ramirez is fifth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
  • Straw is 363rd in homers and 315th in RBI so far this season.
  • Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks while batting .309.
  • Steven Kwan has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks while batting .271.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a batting average of .236. He's also hit three home runs with 11 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus' home run total is 203rd and his RBI tally is 259th.
  • Kemp is batting .235 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .284 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Kemp ranks 306th in homers and 291st in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .211.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with five while driving in 23 runs and slugging .361.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

6/7/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Home

6/7/2022

Rangers

L 6-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rangers

W 4-0

Home

6/9/2022

Athletics

W 8-4

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Red Sox

L 8-0

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

L 5-2

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

L 13-2

Away

6/9/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

6/10/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
