Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics will send Zach Plesac and Frankie Montas, respectively, out to start when the two squads square off on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.249).
  • The Guardians have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (249 total runs).
  • The Guardians rank 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 193 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads the squad with a batting average of .299, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with 16 and runs batted in with 56.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home runs place him fourth, and his RBI tally puts him first.
  • Myles Straw is batting .218 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
  • Straw ranks 361st in homers and 317th in RBI so far this year.
  • Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .303.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .270 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a .236 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 11 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Andrus' home run total ranks 207th and his RBI tally ranks 262nd.
  • Seth Brown is batting .212 this season with a team-high six home runs and 26 RBI.
  • Among all major league batters, Brown ranks 92nd in homers and 81st in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with six. He's driven in 24 runs and is slugging .376.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .278 on the year.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Home

6/7/2022

Rangers

L 6-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rangers

W 4-0

Home

6/9/2022

Athletics

W 8-4

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Red Sox

L 5-2

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

L 13-2

Away

6/9/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

6/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
