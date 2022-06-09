How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and Elvis Andrus will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics take the field at Progressive Field on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians' .246 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Guardians have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (238 total runs).

The Guardians rank 15th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 187 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the squad with a batting average of .290, and paces the Guardians in home runs, with 14 and runs batted in with 54.

In all of MLB, Ramirez is seventh in homers and first in RBI.

Myles Straw is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.

Straw ranks 364th in home runs and 313th in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .310 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

Owen Miller has 13 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.234) this season while adding three home runs and 11 RBI.

Andrus ranks 201st in homers and 252nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .202.

Murphy is 115th in home runs and 99th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Tony Kemp is slashing .233/.312/.278 this season for the Athletics.

Seth Brown is batting .207 this season with a team-high five home runs and 23 RBI.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Orioles L 5-4 Away 6/5/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 6/7/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Home 6/7/2022 Rangers L 6-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rangers W 4-0 Home 6/9/2022 Athletics - Home 6/10/2022 Athletics - Home 6/11/2022 Athletics - Home 6/12/2022 Athletics - Home 6/14/2022 Rockies - Away 6/15/2022 Rockies - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Red Sox L 7-2 Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox L 8-0 Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox L 5-2 Home 6/7/2022 Braves L 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Braves L 13-2 Away 6/9/2022 Guardians - Away 6/10/2022 Guardians - Away 6/11/2022 Guardians - Away 6/12/2022 Guardians - Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox - Away

