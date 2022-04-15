Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds

Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants will meet Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
  • Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, five per game).
  • Last year the Giants ranked sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.
  • The Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in the league last season with 717 (4.4 per game).
  • The Guardians had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Last season, Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
  • Mike Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.
  • Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
  • Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez slugged 36 home runs and collected 103 RBI last season while batting .266.
  • Straw collected 153 hits, posted an OBP of .349 and a .348 SLG.
  • Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Franmil Reyes hit .254 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .522.

Giants and Guardians Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

4/11/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

W 13-2

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Royals

L 1-0

Away

4/10/2022

Royals

W 17-3

Away

4/11/2022

Royals

W 10-7

Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
