How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Myles Straw and Brandon Crawford will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Guardians vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Guardians have a league-leading .286 batting average.
- The Guardians score the most runs in baseball (46 total, 6.6 per game).
- The Cleveland Guardians lead the league with a .361 on-base percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- The Giants have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 31 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez has a team-high three home runs and has driven in 14 runs.
- Ramirez is third in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Owen Miller's .522 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Miller ranks 14th in homers and ninth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .455 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- Straw has a double and seven walks while hitting .321.
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Belt is batting .368 this season with two home runs, both best among San Francisco hitters.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Belt ranks 14th in home runs and 91st in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with four while batting .200.
- Estrada ranks 51st in home runs and 61st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Joey Bart leads San Francisco in home runs (two) and runs batted in (four) this season while batting .333.
- Wilmer Flores has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .500 on the year.
Guardians and Giants Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Royals
W 17-3
Away
4/11/2022
Royals
W 10-7
Away
4/12/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
L 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
4/11/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
