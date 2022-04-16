How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Straw and Brandon Crawford will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have a league-leading .286 batting average.
  • The Guardians score the most runs in baseball (46 total, 6.6 per game).
  • The Cleveland Guardians lead the league with a .361 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 31 (4.4 per game).
  • The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez has a team-high three home runs and has driven in 14 runs.
  • Ramirez is third in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Owen Miller's .522 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Miller ranks 14th in homers and ninth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .455 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • Straw has a double and seven walks while hitting .321.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt is batting .368 this season with two home runs, both best among San Francisco hitters.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Belt ranks 14th in home runs and 91st in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with four while batting .200.
  • Estrada ranks 51st in home runs and 61st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Joey Bart leads San Francisco in home runs (two) and runs batted in (four) this season while batting .333.
  • Wilmer Flores has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .500 on the year.

Guardians and Giants Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Royals

W 17-3

Away

4/11/2022

Royals

W 10-7

Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

4/11/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

W 13-2

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
USATSI_18097978
NBA

How to Watch NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs 76ers

By Nick Crain10 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a free throw in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) controls the ball defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Soccer

Barracas Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Guardians

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
USATSI_18096604
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Penn State Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Penn State at John's Hopkins in Men's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy