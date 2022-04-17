How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mike Yastrzemski and Jose Ramirez will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Giants vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
- The Giants rank 14th in runs scored with 35, 4.4 per game.
- The Giants are 16th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians lead baseball with a .281 batting average.
- The Guardians lead MLB with 48 runs scored this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .354 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.
- Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.
- Wilmer Flores finished with a .262 average, 18 home runs and 53 RBI last season.
- Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 103 RBI.
- Myles Straw hit .271 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .348.
- Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
- Franmil Reyes collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .324 and a .522 SLG.
Giants and Guardians Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Royals
W 10-7
Away
4/12/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
L 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
