How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds

Mike Yastrzemski and Jose Ramirez will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Giants vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
  • The Giants rank 14th in runs scored with 35, 4.4 per game.
  • The Giants are 16th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians lead baseball with a .281 batting average.
  • The Guardians lead MLB with 48 runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .354 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.
  • Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.
  • Wilmer Flores finished with a .262 average, 18 home runs and 53 RBI last season.
  • Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 103 RBI.
  • Myles Straw hit .271 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .348.
  • Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Franmil Reyes collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .324 and a .522 SLG.

Giants and Guardians Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

W 13-2

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Royals

W 10-7

Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
MLB

