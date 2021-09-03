September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox are looking to maintain their playoff position entering a weekend series against the Indians.
Author:

The Red Sox will look to strengthen their grip on the second wild card in the American League as they welcome the Indians for a three-game series starting Friday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Indians at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston enters Friday's game with a two-game lead over Oakland for the second wild card. The Red Sox trail the Yankees, who hold the first wild card, by 1.5 games, and the Rays, who lead the AL East, by eight games.

The Indians are 7.5 games back of the Red Sox in the wild card race.

Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.71 ERA) will take the mound for Boston to start the series, while Cal Quantrill (4-2, 2.93 ERA) will start for Cleveland.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
3
2021

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

New England Revolution
MLS

How to Watch Revolution vs Union

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

Rich Hill New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

Wake Forest Football
NCAAFB

How to Watch Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Duke David Cutcliffe
NCAAFB

How to Watch Duke at Charlotte

Oakland Athletics
MLB

How to Watch A's at Blue Jays

Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

Roman Reigns
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy