How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

The Red Sox are looking to maintain their playoff position entering a weekend series against the Indians.

The Red Sox will look to strengthen their grip on the second wild card in the American League as they welcome the Indians for a three-game series starting Friday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Boston enters Friday's game with a two-game lead over Oakland for the second wild card. The Red Sox trail the Yankees, who hold the first wild card, by 1.5 games, and the Rays, who lead the AL East, by eight games.

The Indians are 7.5 games back of the Red Sox in the wild card race.

Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.71 ERA) will take the mound for Boston to start the series, while Cal Quantrill (4-2, 2.93 ERA) will start for Cleveland.

