How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

The Red Sox are picking up steam, and they will look to continue their postseason push Saturday against the Indians.

The Red Sox sit eight games back of the Rays in the AL East division race, but they are three games up on the Athletics in the race for the second wild card heading into Saturday's game against the Indians.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

In the first game of the series against Cleveland, the Red Sox won 8-5 victory. Kyle Schwarber hit his 29th home run and Hunter Renfroe hit his 26th.

The Red Sox will start Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.63 ERA) on the mound. The Indians will start Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.98 ERA).

