How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

September 4, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox are picking up steam, and they will look to continue their postseason push Saturday against the Indians.
Author:

The Red Sox sit eight games back of the Rays in the AL East division race, but they are three games up on the Athletics in the race for the second wild card heading into Saturday's game against the Indians.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Indians at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first game of the series against Cleveland, the Red Sox won 8-5 victory. Kyle Schwarber hit his 29th home run and Hunter Renfroe hit his 26th.

The Red Sox will start Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.63 ERA) on the mound. The Indians will start Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.98 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
