How to Watch Cleveland Baseball vs. Minnesota Twins

September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Cleveland at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins bested Cleveland in a series last week, and Minnesota will look to continue its recent domination of its AL Central competitor Tuesday.
Author:

The Twins won three of four games against Cleveland last week, and they will look to continue their success against their AL Central competitors Tuesday night.

Minnesota lost the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader 3-1 a day after blowing a five-run lead and losing 6-5 in 10 innings against the Yankees.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Indians at Twins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Twins (63-82) have struggled all year long but won the first three games of their four-game series against Cleveland last week, including two shutouts.

Cleveland (69-72) sits 11.5 games out of the AL Central lead and nine out of the last wild card in the AL with just 21 games remaining in the season. The team has won just two of its last 10 games and were on the losing end of a combined no-hitter against the Brewers.

Cleveland will start lefthander Logan Allen (1-6, 6.86 ERA) in the night game of Tuesday's doubleheader, while Minnesota will start Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.59 ERA) on the mound.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Cleveland pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched six innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
14
2021

Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16735710
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC vs. FC Dallas

USATSI_16583751
MLS

How to Watch Red Bulls at Columbus Crew

USATSI_16605626
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Toronto FC

USATSI_16740500
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Baseball vs. Minnesota Twins

USATSI_16159426
WNBA

How to Watch Fever vs. Dream

USATSI_16742097
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Phillies

USATSI_16735309
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Northeastern at Harvard in NCAA Men's College Soccer

USATSI_16732206
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Michigan State at Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer

USATSI_16665295_168396175_lowres
MLB

How to Watch Reds vs. Pirates

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy