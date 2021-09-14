How to Watch Cleveland Baseball vs. Minnesota Twins

The Twins bested Cleveland in a series last week, and Minnesota will look to continue its recent domination of its AL Central competitor Tuesday.

The Twins won three of four games against Cleveland last week, and they will look to continue their success against their AL Central competitors Tuesday night.

Minnesota lost the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader 3-1 a day after blowing a five-run lead and losing 6-5 in 10 innings against the Yankees.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Twins (63-82) have struggled all year long but won the first three games of their four-game series against Cleveland last week, including two shutouts.

Cleveland (69-72) sits 11.5 games out of the AL Central lead and nine out of the last wild card in the AL with just 21 games remaining in the season. The team has won just two of its last 10 games and were on the losing end of a combined no-hitter against the Brewers.

Cleveland will start lefthander Logan Allen (1-6, 6.86 ERA) in the night game of Tuesday's doubleheader, while Minnesota will start Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.59 ERA) on the mound.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Cleveland pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched six innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

