As the New York Yankees fight for a spot in the MLB postseason, they take on Cleveland in a tough matchup Friday night.

The New York Yankees are a team capable of making a postseason run, but they have to punch their playoff ticket first. Coming into their three-game weekend series against Cleveland, the Yankees are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.

How to Watch Indians at Yankees:

Game Date: Sep. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (WSTM-Syracuse, NY)

Ahead of the first game of the series, the Yankees are half a game behind arch-rival Boston Red Sox for the second wild-card spot in the American League. This is a series that the Yankees should at least win, if not outright sweep.

Cleveland isn't a bad baseball team, as its 71-73 record would indicate, but New York is much more talented and have much more to play for at this point.

With that being said, the Yankees still need to take care of business. These are the games that can decide whether a team makes or misses the postseason.

Even though Cleveland is not going to be a playoff team this year, it still has plenty of talent on its roster, including All-Star third baseman José Ramírez. In Cleveland's last series, it took two out of three games against the Minnesota Twins. For the Yankees, they won two out of three games against the Baltimore Orioles.

Game 1 of this series will see the Yankees give the start to Corey Kluber (4-3, 4.02 ERA). On the other side of the diamond, Cleveland will give the starting nod to Zach Plesac (10-5, 4.45 ERA).

