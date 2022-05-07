How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates with third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates with third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Kuhl takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Chase Field against Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the worst batting average in the majors (.191).
  • The Diamondbacks are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (91 total).
  • The Diamondbacks' .281 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 120 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .334.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Daulton Varsho has a team-leading 12 runs batted in.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Varsho's home runs rank him 22nd, and his RBI tally puts him 60th.
  • Christian Walker's six home runs pace his team.
  • Walker ranks 13th in homers in baseball and 80th in RBI.
  • Smith has accumulated a team-best batting average of .268.
  • David Peralta has five doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .212.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 23.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in homers and second in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .362. He's slugging .500 on the year.
  • Joe is 34th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 98th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .256/.319/.453.
  • Randal Grichuk leads Colorado in batting average (.338) this season while adding four home runs and 16 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Away

5/1/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

5/2/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/3/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/4/2022

Marlins

W 8-7

Away

5/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

W 10-1

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

L 10-2

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

W 9-7

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 5, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates with third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates with third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) embrace after game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) and second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Giants

By Adam Childs45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy