How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Chad Kuhl takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Chase Field against Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the worst batting average in the majors (.191).

The Diamondbacks are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (91 total).

The Diamondbacks' .281 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 120 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .334.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Daulton Varsho has a team-leading 12 runs batted in.

Including all batters in the majors, Varsho's home runs rank him 22nd, and his RBI tally puts him 60th.

Christian Walker's six home runs pace his team.

Walker ranks 13th in homers in baseball and 80th in RBI.

Smith has accumulated a team-best batting average of .268.

David Peralta has five doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .212.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 23.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in homers and second in RBI.

Connor Joe has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .362. He's slugging .500 on the year.

Joe is 34th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 98th in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .256/.319/.453.

Randal Grichuk leads Colorado in batting average (.338) this season while adding four home runs and 16 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Away 5/1/2022 Cardinals L 7-5 Away 5/2/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Away 5/3/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Away 5/4/2022 Marlins W 8-7 Away 5/6/2022 Rockies - Home 5/7/2022 Rockies - Home 5/8/2022 Rockies - Home 5/9/2022 Marlins - Home 5/10/2022 Marlins - Home 5/11/2022 Marlins - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Reds W 4-3 Home 5/1/2022 Reds W 10-1 Home 5/3/2022 Nationals L 10-2 Home 5/4/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Home 5/5/2022 Nationals W 9-7 Home 5/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/9/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Giants - Away 5/11/2022 Giants - Away

