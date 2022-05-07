How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send a hot-hitting Pavin Smith to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams meet on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks have the worst batting average in the majors (.192).
- The Diamondbacks are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank 26th in the league with a .282 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored 121 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Daulton Varsho paces the Diamondbacks with six home runs and runs batted in, driving in 13.
- Varsho's home runs place him 13th in baseball, and he is 53rd in RBI.
- Christian Walker has launched a team-best six home runs.
- Walker is 13th in home runs and 85th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Smith paces the Diamondbacks with a team-high batting average of .274.
- David Peralta is hitting .214 with five doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24) this season while batting .310.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is first in homers and second in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 26 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .490 this season.
- Joe is 35th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 104th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.309/.438.
- Randal Grichuk leads Colorado with a batting average of .321. He's also hit four home runs with 16 RBI.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Cardinals
L 7-5
Away
5/2/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Away
5/3/2022
Marlins
W 5-4
Away
5/4/2022
Marlins
W 8-7
Away
5/6/2022
Rockies
W 4-1
Home
5/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Reds
W 10-1
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
L 10-2
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
W 9-7
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-1
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)