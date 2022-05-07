How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send a hot-hitting Pavin Smith to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams meet on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the worst batting average in the majors (.192).

The Diamondbacks are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 26th in the league with a .282 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 121 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Daulton Varsho paces the Diamondbacks with six home runs and runs batted in, driving in 13.

Varsho's home runs place him 13th in baseball, and he is 53rd in RBI.

Christian Walker has launched a team-best six home runs.

Walker is 13th in home runs and 85th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Smith paces the Diamondbacks with a team-high batting average of .274.

David Peralta is hitting .214 with five doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24) this season while batting .310.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is first in homers and second in RBI.

Connor Joe has 26 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Joe is 35th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 104th in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.309/.438.

Randal Grichuk leads Colorado with a batting average of .321. He's also hit four home runs with 16 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Cardinals L 7-5 Away 5/2/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Away 5/3/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Away 5/4/2022 Marlins W 8-7 Away 5/6/2022 Rockies W 4-1 Home 5/7/2022 Rockies - Home 5/8/2022 Rockies - Home 5/9/2022 Marlins - Home 5/10/2022 Marlins - Home 5/11/2022 Marlins - Home 5/13/2022 Cubs - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Reds W 10-1 Home 5/3/2022 Nationals L 10-2 Home 5/4/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Home 5/5/2022 Nationals W 9-7 Home 5/6/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-1 Away 5/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/9/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Giants - Away 5/11/2022 Giants - Away 5/13/2022 Royals - Home

