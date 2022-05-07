How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send a hot-hitting Pavin Smith to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams meet on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the worst batting average in the majors (.192).
  • The Diamondbacks are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.5 runs per game (95 total).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 26th in the league with a .282 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 121 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Daulton Varsho paces the Diamondbacks with six home runs and runs batted in, driving in 13.
  • Varsho's home runs place him 13th in baseball, and he is 53rd in RBI.
  • Christian Walker has launched a team-best six home runs.
  • Walker is 13th in home runs and 85th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Smith paces the Diamondbacks with a team-high batting average of .274.
  • David Peralta is hitting .214 with five doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24) this season while batting .310.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is first in homers and second in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 26 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .490 this season.
  • Joe is 35th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 104th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.309/.438.
  • Randal Grichuk leads Colorado with a batting average of .321. He's also hit four home runs with 16 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

5/2/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/3/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/4/2022

Marlins

W 8-7

Away

5/6/2022

Rockies

W 4-1

Home

5/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Reds

W 10-1

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

L 10-2

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

W 9-7

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-1

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

