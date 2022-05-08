How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks are last in the league with a .192 batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in runs scored with 96, 3.4 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks are 26th in the league with a .283 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 125 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Varsho leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (six) and runs batted in (13).
  • Including all major league hitters, Varsho is 85th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Christian Walker's six home runs pace his team.
  • Walker ranks 13th in home runs in the majors and 73rd in RBI.
  • David Peralta is hitting .221 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Pavin Smith leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 24 and his batting average of .320 is also best on his team.
  • Cron ranks first in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Connor Joe is batting .267 with an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
  • Joe ranks 39th in homers and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.294/.415.
  • Randal Grichuk is batting .306 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/3/2022

Marlins

W 5-4

Away

5/4/2022

Marlins

W 8-7

Away

5/6/2022

Rockies

W 4-1

Home

5/7/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Home

5/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Nationals

L 10-2

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

W 9-7

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-1

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) celebrates with third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Masseyjust now
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Abraham Toro (facing camera) hugs first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 2, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) is greeted by Wander Franco (5) after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Mariners

By Adam Childsjust now
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Abraham Toro (facing camera) hugs first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Giants

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy