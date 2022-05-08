How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks are last in the league with a .192 batting average.

The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in runs scored with 96, 3.4 per game.

The Diamondbacks are 26th in the league with a .283 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 125 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Varsho leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (six) and runs batted in (13).

Including all major league hitters, Varsho is 85th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Christian Walker's six home runs pace his team.

Walker ranks 13th in home runs in the majors and 73rd in RBI.

David Peralta is hitting .221 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Pavin Smith leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 24 and his batting average of .320 is also best on his team.

Cron ranks first in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Connor Joe is batting .267 with an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Joe ranks 39th in homers and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Charlie Blackmon has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.294/.415.

Randal Grichuk is batting .306 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Away 5/3/2022 Marlins W 5-4 Away 5/4/2022 Marlins W 8-7 Away 5/6/2022 Rockies W 4-1 Home 5/7/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Home 5/8/2022 Rockies - Home 5/9/2022 Marlins - Home 5/10/2022 Marlins - Home 5/11/2022 Marlins - Home 5/13/2022 Cubs - Home 5/14/2022 Cubs - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Nationals L 10-2 Home 5/4/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Home 5/5/2022 Nationals W 9-7 Home 5/6/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-1 Away 5/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-1 Away 5/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/9/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Giants - Away 5/11/2022 Giants - Away 5/13/2022 Royals - Home 5/14/2022 Royals - Home

