How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Colorado Rockies and starter Austin Gomber on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
- The Braves have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (213 total runs).
- The Braves' .304 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .266 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 237.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .331.
Braves Impact Players
- Matt Olson is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .369.
- Olson's home runs rank him 60th in baseball, and he ranks 89th in RBI.
- Austin Riley's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 13 home runs and 28 RBI.
- Of all major league batters, Riley is fourth in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .261 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .306 this season with a team-high 13 home runs and 38 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total is fourth and his RBI tally ranks seventh.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .408 on the year.
- Blackmon is 49th in homers and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Connor Joe has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- Brendan Rodgers has 41 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
Braves and Rockies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Marlins
L 4-1
Home
5/29/2022
Marlins
W 6-3
Home
5/30/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-2
Away
5/31/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-7
Away
6/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-0
Away
6/2/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
W 7-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
L 14-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
W 13-12
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
