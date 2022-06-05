How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- The Braves have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (229 total runs).
- The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored 244 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .329.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley leads the Braves with 13 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 29.
- Riley ranks ninth in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Matt Olson is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Olson ranks 64th in homers and 61st in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Swanson leads the Braves with a .275 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .298 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 40 RBI.
- Cron ranks fourth in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .410 on the year.
- Blackmon is 51st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 61st in RBI.
- Connor Joe is slashing .271/.358/.411 this season for the Rockies.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .258 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
Braves and Rockies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-2
Away
5/31/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-7
Away
6/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-0
Away
6/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rockies
W 3-1
Away
6/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
W 7-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
L 14-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
W 13-12
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
L 13-6
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)