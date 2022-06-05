How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will see Ryan Feltner starting for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .239 batting average.
- The Braves have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (235 total runs).
- The Braves rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 246 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .327.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley has managed a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 30 runs.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Riley is fifth in homers and 26th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has 23 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .255.
- Olson ranks 65th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .268 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 40 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Cron's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally is seventh.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .239 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Overall, Blackmon ranks 51st in homers and 62nd in RBI this year.
- Connor Joe is slashing .267/.359/.405 this season for the Rockies.
- Brendan Rodgers has 43 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
Braves and Rockies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-7
Away
6/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-0
Away
6/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rockies
W 3-1
Away
6/4/2022
Rockies
W 6-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Marlins
L 14-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
W 13-12
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
L 13-6
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
L 6-2
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
