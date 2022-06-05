How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will see Ryan Feltner starting for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .239 batting average.
  • The Braves have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (235 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 246 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .327.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley has managed a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 30 runs.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Riley is fifth in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 23 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .255.
  • Olson ranks 65th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Ozzie Albies is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .268 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 40 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Cron's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally is seventh.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .239 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon ranks 51st in homers and 62nd in RBI this year.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .267/.359/.405 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 43 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Braves and Rockies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-7

Away

6/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-0

Away

6/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rockies

W 3-1

Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

W 6-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Marlins

L 14-1

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

W 13-12

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

L 13-6

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012470008h
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300

By Brandon Rush9 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

By Adam Childs39 minutes ago
USATSI_18456844
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso39 minutes ago
USATSI_18450165
2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round

By Brandon Rush39 minutes ago
USATSI_17704694
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 1 Stepladder

By Kristofer Habbas39 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Florida

By Christine Brown39 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Portugal vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy