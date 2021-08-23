How to Watch Rockies at Cubs

The Rockies head to Chicago to kick off a three-game set against the struggling Cubs.

Despite similar records, the Rockies and the Cubs have veered in opposite directions heading into their three-game series, which kicks off Monday in Chicago.

The Rockies comes to the Windy City winners of five of their last six games, including a three-game sweep of the stumbling Padres. The Cubs, though, have lost 15 of their last 17 games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Royals over the weekend.

Chicago will try to change their fortunes monday as they send Kyle Hendricks to the mound. Hendricks leads the National League in wins with a 14-5 record and gave up just one run in his last outing against the Reds.

Colorado will start Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA) in the series opener. Senzatela gave up four runs in 4.2 innings against the Cubs earlier this month.

