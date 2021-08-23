August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies head to Chicago to kick off a three-game set against the struggling Cubs.
Author:

Despite similar records, the Rockies and the Cubs have veered in opposite directions heading into their three-game series, which kicks off Monday in Chicago.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockies comes to the Windy City winners of five of their last six games, including a three-game sweep of the stumbling Padres. The Cubs, though, have lost 15 of their last 17 games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Royals over the weekend.

Chicago will try to change their fortunes monday as they send Kyle Hendricks to the mound. Hendricks leads the National League in wins with a 14-5 record and gave up just one run in his last outing against the Reds.

Colorado will start Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA) in the series opener. Senzatela gave up four runs in 4.2 innings against the Cubs earlier this month.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
23
2021

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros

Baltimore Ravens
NFL

How to Watch Jaguars at Saints

Chicago Cubs Kyle Hendricks
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Cubs

Monterrey
Soccer

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Toluca

WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

Vladimir Guerrero Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

luke-voit
SI Guide

Two 9-Game Win Streaks on the Line in Atlanta

Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans
NFL

How to Watch the Tennessee Titans Online

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy