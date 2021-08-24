How to Watch Rockies at Cubs

The Cubs look to win their second in a row after walking off the Rockies on Monday night.

The Chicago Cubs had lost 13 games in a row at home and the Colorado Rockies had come to the North Side playing good baseball. For seven innings it looked like that trend would continue. Instead, the Cubs scored three runs in the eighth to tie it, and then Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off two-run home run to send the Chicago faithful home happy.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs will hope that they can turn that momentum into another win when they host the Rockies for game two of the series Tuesday night. Wins have been hard to come by for the Cubs lately, so any win is a huge deal. Add in the fact that it was a walk-off home run and it makes it even more exciting.

The Rockies will have to try and bounce back after blowing a game they had in complete control. Colorado had shut down the Cubs all night until the eighth inning. There were no signs that Chicago would come back, but the Rockies allowed them to get some life and steal a victory.

Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs in the middle game of the series. Steele has started just two games this year, both losses. He has only given up five total runs in his two starts, but with the Cubs' offense struggling it has been too much for them to overcome.

The Rockies will go with German Marquez in hopes to get back in the win column. Marquez has won three of his last four starts including two against the San Diego Padres. He did not pitch against the Cubs when they came to Colorado earlier this month.

