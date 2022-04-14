Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Coors Field. Justin Steele will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Rockies' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
- Last season the Rockies were the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (739 total).
- Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league last season.
- The Cubs ranked 21st in the league with 705 total runs scored last season.
- The Cubs had an OBP of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.
- Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.
- Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.
- Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
- Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.
- Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
- Frank Schwindel collected 79 hits, posted an OBP of .371 and a .591 SLG.
Rockies and Cubs Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
4/9/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
4/9/2022
Brewers
W 9-0
Home
4/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
L 6-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
14
2022
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)