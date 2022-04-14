Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; TColorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant (23) celebrates with Colorado Rockies left fielder Connor Joe (9) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Coors Field. Justin Steele will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
  • Last season the Rockies were the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (739 total).
  • Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league last season.
  • The Cubs ranked 21st in the league with 705 total runs scored last season.
  • The Cubs had an OBP of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.
  • Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.
  • Charlie Blackmon finished with a .270 average, 13 home runs and 78 RBI last season.
  • Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
  • Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 18 homers and 42 RBI.
  • Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
  • Frank Schwindel collected 79 hits, posted an OBP of .371 and a .591 SLG.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

4/9/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Home

4/11/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

4/9/2022

Brewers

W 9-0

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

L 6-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
