Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Coors Field. Marcus Stroman will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rockies rank fifth in MLB with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies rank 14th in runs scored with 27, 4.5 per game.

The Rockies rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Cubs' .243 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 27 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

Connor Joe has racked up a team-high two home runs.

Joe ranks 11th in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

C.J. Cron been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with two home runs and six runs batted in.

Cron ranks 11th in home runs and 16th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Bryant has racked up a team-high batting average of .360.

Elias Diaz is hitting .333 with two doubles and a home run.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki is batting .368 this season with a team-high three home runs and 10 RBI.

Suzuki's home run total places him second in the majors, and he ranks third in RBI.

Ian Happ's batting average of .471 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Happ is currently 150th in homers and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras has collected four base hits, an OBP of .471 and a slugging percentage of .615 this season.

Frank Schwindel is batting .286 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Away 4/14/2022 Cubs L 5-2 Home 4/15/2022 Cubs - Home 4/16/2022 Cubs - Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Phillies - Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Brewers W 9-0 Home 4/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies - Away 4/16/2022 Rockies - Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home

