How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela will aim to shut down Ian Happ and company when the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rockies' .270 batting average is third-best in the league.

The Rockies have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (33 total runs).

The Rockies rank seventh in the league with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 32 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .356 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (three) and runs batted in (seven).

Cron's home runs rank him third in MLB, and he is ninth in RBI.

Connor Joe is hitting .321 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Joe is 14th in homers and 91st in RBI so far this season.

Kris Bryant paces the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .379.

Elias Diaz has three doubles and a home run while batting .360.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with 10.

Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki is third in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Willson Contreras has seven hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .722 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 51st in home runs and 136th in RBI.

Happ is batting .429 to lead Chicago this season.

Frank Schwindel is batting .269 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Dodgers W 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Away 4/14/2022 Cubs L 5-2 Home 4/15/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Home 4/16/2022 Cubs - Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Phillies - Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies - Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home

