How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela will aim to shut down Ian Happ and company when the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .270 batting average is third-best in the league.
  • The Rockies have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (33 total runs).
  • The Rockies rank seventh in the league with a .338 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 32 (4.6 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .356 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (three) and runs batted in (seven).
  • Cron's home runs rank him third in MLB, and he is ninth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is hitting .321 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Joe is 14th in homers and 91st in RBI so far this season.
  • Kris Bryant paces the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .379.
  • Elias Diaz has three doubles and a home run while batting .360.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with 10.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki is third in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has seven hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .722 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 51st in home runs and 136th in RBI.
  • Happ is batting .429 to lead Chicago this season.
  • Frank Schwindel is batting .269 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Home

4/11/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

L 5-2

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

L 6-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

