The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Kris Bryant and Jonathan Villar among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rockies had the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.249).

Last season the Rockies had the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (739 total runs).

Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Cubs ranked 23rd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Cubs ranked 21st in the league with 705 total runs scored last season.

The Cubs had an on-base percentage of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron has posted a team-high five home runs and has driven in 10 runs.

Cron ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Connor Joe is batting .344 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Joe is 19th in home runs and 68th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Bryant has three doubles and two walks while hitting .344.

Elias Diaz paces the Rockies with a .360 batting average.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three, runs batted in with 10 and his batting average of .409 is also best on his team.

Suzuki ranks fifth in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Villar is batting .474 with an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .579 this season.

Villar is currently 167th in home runs and 68th in RBI in the major leagues.

Willson Contreras is slashing .304/.407/.565 this season for the Cubs.

Ian Happ has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .448. He's slugging .440 on the year.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 4/12/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Away 4/14/2022 Cubs L 5-2 Home 4/15/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Home 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs - Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Phillies - Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies L 9-6 Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home

