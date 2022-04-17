Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Kris Bryant and Jonathan Villar among those expected to step up at the plate.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Rockies had the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.249).
- Last season the Rockies had the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (739 total runs).
- Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Cubs ranked 23rd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Cubs ranked 21st in the league with 705 total runs scored last season.
- The Cubs had an on-base percentage of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron has posted a team-high five home runs and has driven in 10 runs.
- Cron ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Connor Joe is batting .344 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Joe is 19th in home runs and 68th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Bryant has three doubles and two walks while hitting .344.
- Elias Diaz paces the Rockies with a .360 batting average.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three, runs batted in with 10 and his batting average of .409 is also best on his team.
- Suzuki ranks fifth in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Villar is batting .474 with an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .579 this season.
- Villar is currently 167th in home runs and 68th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Willson Contreras is slashing .304/.407/.565 this season for the Cubs.
- Ian Happ has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .448. He's slugging .440 on the year.
Rockies and Cubs Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
L 5-2
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
W 9-6
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/22/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
L 6-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
W 5-2
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
L 9-6
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
-
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)