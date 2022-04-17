Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Kris Bryant and Jonathan Villar among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rockies had the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.249).
  • Last season the Rockies had the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (739 total runs).
  • Last year the Rockies ranked 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Cubs ranked 23rd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Cubs ranked 21st in the league with 705 total runs scored last season.
  • The Cubs had an on-base percentage of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron has posted a team-high five home runs and has driven in 10 runs.
  • Cron ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Connor Joe is batting .344 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • Joe is 19th in home runs and 68th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Bryant has three doubles and two walks while hitting .344.
  • Elias Diaz paces the Rockies with a .360 batting average.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with three, runs batted in with 10 and his batting average of .409 is also best on his team.
  • Suzuki ranks fifth in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Villar is batting .474 with an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .579 this season.
  • Villar is currently 167th in home runs and 68th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Willson Contreras is slashing .304/.407/.565 this season for the Cubs.
  • Ian Happ has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .448. He's slugging .440 on the year.

Rockies and Cubs Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

L 5-2

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

L 6-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

