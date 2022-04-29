How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will play Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Rockies rank second in the league with a .259 batting average.
  • The Rockies are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (80 total).
  • The Rockies rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .326.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .197 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored 59 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron paces the Rockies with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 18.
  • Cron is first in home runs and third in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Connor Joe has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .270.
  • Joe ranks 14th in home runs and 113th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .262.
  • Randal Grichuk is hitting .346 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with nine while batting .279, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Farmer's home run total is 245th and his RBI tally ranks 67th.
  • Tommy Pham's three home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .373.
  • Among all major league hitters, Pham is 34th in homers and 208th in RBI.
  • Brandon Drury's three home runs lead all Cincinnati hitters, and he's slugging .512.
  • Tyler Naquin has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .283. He's slugging .388 on the year.

Rockies and Reds Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

L 10-3

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Cardinals

L 5-0

Home

4/24/2022

Cardinals

W 4-1

Home

4/26/2022

Padres

L 9-6

Home

4/27/2022

Padres

L 8-5

Home

4/28/2022

Padres

L 7-5

Home

4/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


