How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will play Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Rockies rank second in the league with a .259 batting average.
- The Rockies are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (80 total).
- The Rockies rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .197 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored 59 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron paces the Rockies with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 18.
- Cron is first in home runs and third in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Connor Joe has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .270.
- Joe ranks 14th in home runs and 113th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .262.
- Randal Grichuk is hitting .346 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with nine while batting .279, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Farmer's home run total is 245th and his RBI tally ranks 67th.
- Tommy Pham's three home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .373.
- Among all major league hitters, Pham is 34th in homers and 208th in RBI.
- Brandon Drury's three home runs lead all Cincinnati hitters, and he's slugging .512.
- Tyler Naquin has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .283. He's slugging .388 on the year.
Rockies and Reds Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
L 10-3
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Cardinals
L 5-0
Home
4/24/2022
Cardinals
W 4-1
Home
4/26/2022
Padres
L 9-6
Home
4/27/2022
Padres
L 8-5
Home
4/28/2022
Padres
L 7-5
Home
4/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
-
Away
