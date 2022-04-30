How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon head into the second of a three-game series against Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have an MLB-leading .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (90 total runs).
  • The Rockies rank third in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 63 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (19).
  • Cron is first in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Connor Joe is hitting .278 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Joe is 19th in home runs in baseball and 97th in RBI.
  • Blackmon is batting .257 with four doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Randal Grichuk leads the Rockies with a team-leading batting average of .351.

Reds Impact Players

  • Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in home runs this season with three while driving in six runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Pham's home run total ranks 43rd and his RBI tally is 148th.
  • Farmer is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .268 average and 10 RBI.
  • Farmer is currently 255th in homers and 60th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with three. He's driven in seven runs and is slugging .478.
  • Tyler Naquin has 12 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Rockies and Reds Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

L 10-3

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

W 10-4

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Cardinals

W 4-1

Home

4/26/2022

Padres

L 9-6

Home

4/27/2022

Padres

L 8-5

Home

4/28/2022

Padres

L 7-5

Home

4/29/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

