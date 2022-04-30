How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon head into the second of a three-game series against Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Rockies have an MLB-leading .265 batting average.
- The Rockies have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (90 total runs).
- The Rockies rank third in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Reds are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 63 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (19).
- Cron is first in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Connor Joe is hitting .278 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Joe is 19th in home runs in baseball and 97th in RBI.
- Blackmon is batting .257 with four doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Randal Grichuk leads the Rockies with a team-leading batting average of .351.
Reds Impact Players
- Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in home runs this season with three while driving in six runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Pham's home run total ranks 43rd and his RBI tally is 148th.
- Farmer is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .268 average and 10 RBI.
- Farmer is currently 255th in homers and 60th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with three. He's driven in seven runs and is slugging .478.
- Tyler Naquin has 12 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
Rockies and Reds Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
L 10-3
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
W 10-4
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Cardinals
W 4-1
Home
4/26/2022
Padres
L 9-6
Home
4/27/2022
Padres
L 8-5
Home
4/28/2022
Padres
L 7-5
Home
4/29/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
4/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Pirates
-
Home
