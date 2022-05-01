How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Kyle Farmer at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead MLB with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies score the seventh-most runs in baseball (94 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies' .334 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored 66 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron has put up a team-leading seven home runs and has driven in 19 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in homers and third in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .272 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Joe is 21st in home runs and 101st in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has five doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .257.
  • McMahon has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .261.

Reds Impact Players

  • Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati with three home runs this season. He's batting .221 with six RBI.
  • Pham ranks 46th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 10 while batting .253.
  • Among all MLB batters, Farmer is 257th in home runs and 66th in RBI.
  • Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati in RBI with 10 while batting .224 with two home runs.
  • Brandon Drury is slugging .469 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in seven runs.

Rockies and Reds Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

L 10-3

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

W 10-4

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Padres

L 9-6

Home

4/27/2022

Padres

L 8-5

Home

4/28/2022

Padres

L 7-5

Home

4/29/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso35 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 seconds ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400

By Brandon Rush3 minutes ago
imago1011683791h
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Insperity Invitational, Final Round

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
imago0027794407h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago1010746806h
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
imago1011588742h
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy