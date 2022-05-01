How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Kyle Farmer at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Rockies lead MLB with a .262 batting average.
- The Rockies score the seventh-most runs in baseball (94 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Rockies' .334 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored 66 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron has put up a team-leading seven home runs and has driven in 19 runs.
- In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in homers and third in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .272 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Joe is 21st in home runs and 101st in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has five doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .257.
- McMahon has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .261.
Reds Impact Players
- Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati with three home runs this season. He's batting .221 with six RBI.
- Pham ranks 46th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 10 while batting .253.
- Among all MLB batters, Farmer is 257th in home runs and 66th in RBI.
- Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati in RBI with 10 while batting .224 with two home runs.
- Brandon Drury is slugging .469 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in seven runs.
Rockies and Reds Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
L 10-3
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
W 10-4
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
W 4-3
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Padres
L 9-6
Home
4/27/2022
Padres
L 8-5
Home
4/28/2022
Padres
L 7-5
Home
4/29/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
4/30/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Away
5/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)